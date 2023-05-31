ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pair faces drug trafficking charges after deputies found an assortment of drugs on property along Rainbow Lake Road in Athens.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, investigators seized three-quarters of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, about half a pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $9,000 cash.

On Friday, deputies searched a mobile home and three campers on the property.

James Michael Creamer, 53, and Sandra B. Petrey, 58, both of Athens, face a number of drug trafficking charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, a grand jury will review the case, and more charge are possible.

